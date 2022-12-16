- USD/CAD attracts some dip-buying on Friday and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Retreating oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid a modest USD uptick.
- A sustained move beyond the 1.3700 mark is needed to support prospects for additional gains.
The USD/CAD pair reverses an intraday dip to the 1.3620-1.3615 area and hits a fresh weekly high during the mid-European session on Friday. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the move and remain below the 1.3700 mark, though the bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Crude oil prices extend the previous day's retracement slide from over a one-week high and undermine the commodity-linked Loonie. This, along with the emergence of some US Dollar dip-buying, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Investors seem worried that rapidly rising borrowing costs could lead to a deeper global economic downturn and dent fuel demand, which, in turn, is exerting pressure on the black liquid for the second straight day.
The USD, on the other hand, draws support from a more hawkish commentary by the Federal Reserve and is looking to build on the overnight solid rebound from a six-month low. It is worth recalling that the US central bank signalled on Wednesday that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation. This, in turn, triggers a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the risk-off impulse offers additional support to the safe-haven buck.
The prospects for further policy tightening by major central banks, along with recession fears, take its toll on the global risk sentiment. This is evident from a sea of red across the equity markets, which drives investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. The USD/CAD bulls, meanwhile, await a sustained strength beyond the 1.3700 round-figure mark before positioning for an extension of the upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the flash PMI prints for December. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should also contribute to producing short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.366
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3658
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3512
|Daily SMA50
|1.3563
|Daily SMA100
|1.336
|Daily SMA200
|1.3068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3385
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3622
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.