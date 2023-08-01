USD/CAD recovers its recent losses below 1.3200 ahead of the US ISM PMI

- USD/CAD gains traction near 1.3195, up 0.04% on Tuesday.
- The US Chicago PMI for July increased to 42.8 from 41.5 in June, above market expectations of 43.
- Market players anticipated that the Bank of Canada (BoC) might end its tightening cycle.
- Investors await the US ISM PMI data ahead of Friday's Canadian employment data, Nonfarm Payrolls.
The USD/CAD pair stalls the previous day's pullback and gains traction below the 1.3200 barrier during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, gains momentum near 101.95, gaining 0.08% for the day. Market participants await the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data later in the North American session ahead of the Canadian employment data and the US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
On Monday, the United States released low-tier economic data. The US Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for July increased to 42.8 from 41.5 in June,above market expectations of 43, while the Dallas Manufacturing Index increased to -20 from -23.2 in July.
The evidence of easing underlying price pressures in the United States might convince the Fed to ease its hawkish stance. That said, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index decreased from 3.8% in May to 3% in June, below the market's expectation of 3.1%. The Core PCE Price Index came in at 4.1% annually, down from 4.6% in May and below market expectations of 4.2%. The softer data could bring the Federal Reserve (Fed) closer to the end of its rate-hiking cycle. This may limit the US Dollar's upside and act as a headwind for USD/CAD.
On the Canadian Dollar front, the Bank of Canada (BoC) policymakers indicated they are still likely to further hike their benchmark interest rate after raising it by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.0% on July 12. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem disclosed that future policy decisions would be based on incoming data and the inflation outlook. However, market participants anticipated that the Bank of Canada (BoC) would not deem it necessary to increase interest rates further this year.
About the data, the Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.3% in May, as expected. However, the figure is likely to contract in June, suggesting an economic slowdown in the country. This might signal the end of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) tightening cycle, which has sent interest rates to a 22-year high.
Meanwhile, the uptick in oil prices has supported the Loonie and offset a slowdown in the Canadian manufacturing sector. Higher crude prices strengthen the Canadian Dollar, as the country is the leading oil exporter to the United States.
Later in the day, investors await the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. On Friday, attention will shift to Canadian employment data and Nonfarm payrolls. The US economy is expected to have created 180,000 jobs. Also, the JOLTS Job Openings report, ADP Private Employment, Weekly Jobless Claims, and Unit Labour Cost will be released later this week. The data will be critical for determining a clear movement for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3194
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3216
|Daily SMA50
|1.3299
|Daily SMA100
|1.3418
|Daily SMA200
|1.3461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3262
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3255
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
