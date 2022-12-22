Despite the Fed's hawkish commentary, investors expect the US central bank to pivot to something more neutral and drag the US Treasury bond yields lower. Apart from this, bullish crude oil prices continue to underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and might further contribute to capping the the USD/CAD pair. Crude oil prices climb to a two-and-half-week high amid the optimism over fuel demand recovery. That said, worries about a surge in new COVID-19 cases could act as a headwind for the black liquid. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders.

A modest pullback in the US equity futures assists the safe-haven US Dollar to recover a major part of its intraday losses, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The USD gets an additional lift following an upward revision of the US GDP print, which showed that the economy expanded by a 3.2% annualized pace during the third quarter. This was well above the 2.9% estimated previously and favours the USD bulls. That said, the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the greenback.

The USD/CAD pair stages a goodish rebound from the 1.3570 area, or a one-week low touched earlier this Thursday and hits a fresh daily high heading into the North American session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.3635-1.3640 area, up over 0.20% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak.

