- USD/CAD rebounds swiftly from a one-week low touched earlier this Thursday.
- The emergence of some USD buying is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind.
- An upward revision of the US GDP remains supportive of the intraday move up.
- Bullish oil prices could underpin the Loonie and keep a lid on any further gains.
The USD/CAD pair stages a goodish rebound from the 1.3570 area, or a one-week low touched earlier this Thursday and hits a fresh daily high heading into the North American session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.3635-1.3640 area, up over 0.20% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak.
A modest pullback in the US equity futures assists the safe-haven US Dollar to recover a major part of its intraday losses, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The USD gets an additional lift following an upward revision of the US GDP print, which showed that the economy expanded by a 3.2% annualized pace during the third quarter. This was well above the 2.9% estimated previously and favours the USD bulls. That said, the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the greenback.
Despite the Fed's hawkish commentary, investors expect the US central bank to pivot to something more neutral and drag the US Treasury bond yields lower. Apart from this, bullish crude oil prices continue to underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and might further contribute to capping the the USD/CAD pair. Crude oil prices climb to a two-and-half-week high amid the optimism over fuel demand recovery. That said, worries about a surge in new COVID-19 cases could act as a headwind for the black liquid. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3562
|Daily SMA50
|1.3552
|Daily SMA100
|1.3392
|Daily SMA200
|1.3086
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3589
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
