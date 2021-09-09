  • The Canadian dollar is up for the first time this week.
  • US dollar weakness weighs on the USD/CAD pair.
  • Good US economic data could not stop the Canadian dollar rise.

The USD/CAD is sliding in the session. The pair is trading around 1.2643, down 0.38%, as market sentiment improves. The commodity-linked currencies are gaining between 0.18% and 0.35%, while major US indices are rising and US dollar retreats across the board.

The loonie is up 0.30% in the mid-American session despite its strong correlation to oil prices. WTI is down 0.25% on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada kept its overnight rate unchanged and maintained its bond purchasing program at CAD 2 billion per week. Though this was seen as dovish for the market, with the Canadian dollar weakening, the main driver is now the greenback’s behavior.

Regarding the US economic docket, the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 3 came at 310K against 335K expected by analysts. Its 4-week moving average decreased from 356K to 339.5K.

The improvement in the labor market is attributed to an acceleration of the vaccine rollout and higher workers’ demand amid easing lockdown measures. Though the claims diminished, most economists expect slower economic growth by the third quarter.

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The daily chart shows that the USD/CAD is in an uptrend. However, today’s price action is tilted to the downside. A daily close under 1.2688 could form a candlestick-chart pattern known as a dark-cloud cover. Such an outcome could pave the way for further losses. The first support would be the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2563. Once the latter is cleared, the next support would be the 200-DMA at 1.2524. A sustained break beneath that level could target would be July 6 low at 1.2302.

On the flip side, the bulls would need a daily close above 1.2700, so they could reclaim control. In that case, the first supply area would be September 3 high at 1.2762. A clear break of the latter could expose key resistance levels at July 19 high at 1.2807 and August 20 high at 1.2949.

The Relative Strenght Index is at 52.89, while it remains above the mid-line suggesting a bullish bias, it is aiming lower, so caution is warranted.
 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2638
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2624
Daily SMA50 1.2563
Daily SMA100 1.2384
Daily SMA200 1.2528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2762
Previous Daily Low 1.2626
Previous Weekly High 1.2654
Previous Weekly Low 1.2494
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2487
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2829
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2896

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid plummeting US yields

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid plummeting US yields

The dollar faced another round of strong selling after a poor US 30-y auction. EUR/USD trades around 1.1830, following a disappointing ECB monetary policy announcement, as European policymakers held back on tapering.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860

GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860

The pound is te strongest dollar’s rival this Thursday. GBP/USD extended its advance to 1.3862, its highest for this week. Speculative interest puts aside Brexit jitters, with the dollar in the eye of the storm.

GBP/USD News

Gold boosted by plummeting yields

Gold boosted by plummeting yields

The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, refused to discuss tapering. XAU/USD neutral-to-bearish long term stance persists as long as below 1,825.10.

Gold News

Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3

Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3

The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.

Read more

Tesla still charges as market stumbles

Tesla still charges as market stumbles

Tesla performed nicely on Wednesday even if the stock did only manage a 0.13% gain. The overall market sentiment and such notables as Apple fell over 1% while meme stocks suffered pretty steep falls.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures