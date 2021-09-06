USD/CAD recovers from multi-week lows, climbs back closer to mid-1.2500s

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain some positive traction on Monday.
- Oil retreated further from one-month tops touched last week and undermined the loonie.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand provided an additional lift and remained supportive.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering around the 1.2535 region, albeit lacked follow-through buying.
Having shown resilience below the key 1.2500 psychological mark on Friday, the USD/CAD pair gained some positive traction on the first day of a new week and was supported by a combination of factors. Retreating crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
Oil prices extended last week's retracement slide from one-month tops and dropped around 1.25% on Monday after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend. This comes amid worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and raised market concerns about the outlook for the global fuel demand.
On the other hand, the USD found some support from Friday's sharp intraday spike in the US Treasury bond yields. Despite disappointing headline NFP print, additional details of the latest US monthly jobs report kept alive hopes for an imminent Fed taper announcement. Investors now expect the Fed to signal tapering in September, beginning in December and end the QE by mid-2022.
The uptick, however, lacked strong bullish conviction and warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Both the US and Canadian markets are closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from YTD tops has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2535
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2526
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2611
|Daily SMA50
|1.2548
|Daily SMA100
|1.2382
|Daily SMA200
|1.2533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2494
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2494
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
