USD/CAD recovers early lost ground, turns neutral around 1.3770-75 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD staged a modest intraday bounce from the lowest level since March 16.
  • A pickup in the USD demand, sliding oil prices remained supportive of the uptick.

The USD/CAD pair has managed to rebound around 40 pips from daily swing lows and was last seen trading nearly unchanged for the day, comfortably above mid-1.3700s.

The pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and lost some additional ground through the early part of Wednesday's trading action. However, a combination of factors helped ease the intraday bearish pressure and assisted the pair to find some support near the 1.3725 region.

The US dollar was back in demand amid worsening US-China relations over the dragon nation's proposed new security law for Hong Kong. The US President Donald Trump promised a strong reaction by the end of the week and China has threatened to retaliate against any US actions.

Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent risk-on environment, as depicted by some follow-through strength in the equity markets. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

This coupled with a sharp pullback of nearly 3% in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, in turn, and further contributed towards limiting the pair's early slide, rather led to a modest bounce from the lowest level since March 16.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday. Hence, the USD/oil price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair’s momentum and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3772
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.3777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3997
Daily SMA50 1.408
Daily SMA100 1.3698
Daily SMA200 1.3451
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3986
Previous Daily Low 1.3757
Previous Weekly High 1.4114
Previous Weekly Low 1.3867
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3899
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3694
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3611
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3466
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3923
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4069
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.

GBP/USD News

Altcoin offensive for market share

Altcoin offensive for market share

Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.

Read more

Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low

Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low

Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...

Gold News

WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data

WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data

WTI (July futures on Nymex) witnessed a quick bounce from daily lows of 33.52 and regained the 34 handle in the last hour, now consolidating above the latter.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures