USD/CAD recovers early lost ground, back around 1.3400 mark ahead of US data

- USD/CAD reverses an intrada dip and draws some support from a combination of factors.
- Recession fears cap the attempted recovery in crude oil prices and undermine the Loonie.
- The USD trims a part of its intraday losses and further contributes to the intraday bounce.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buyers near the 1.3360-1.3355 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the pullback from the weekly high touched the previous day. The pair is currently placed just below the 1.3400 round-figure mark, nearly unchanged for the day, heading into the North American session.
Crude oil prices trim a part of the modest intraday gains amid worried that economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs will dent fuel demand and undermines the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, a combination of supporting factors assists the US Dollar to bounce off the daily low, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Looming recession risks cap the recent optimistic move in the equity markets. Furthermore, expectations that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance for longer, in the wake of stubbornly high inflation, lends some support to the safe-haven buck. In fact, the markets are now pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at the next two FOMC meetings in March and May.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of the USD bulls and supports prospects for a further intraday move up for the USD/CAD pair. Hence, a subsequent strength towards the weekly high, around the 1.3440 area touched on Wednesday, looks like a distinct possibility. Traders now look to the US macro data for some meaningful impetus.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Building Permits and Housing Starts. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, oil price dynamics should produce short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3397
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3374
|Daily SMA50
|1.3475
|Daily SMA100
|1.3523
|Daily SMA200
|1.3241
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3333
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3399
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3281
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3443
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
