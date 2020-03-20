USD/CAD recovers above 1.4300 ahead of Canadian Retail Sales figures

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index erases majority of Friday's gains.
  • WTI extends recovery, gains more than 6% on improving market sentiment.
  • Coming up: Retail Sales data from Canada, Existing Home Sales data from US.

Pressured by the recovering crude oil prices and softening USD demand, the USD/CAD pair fell all the way down to 1.4150 on Friday. However, the pair staged a rebound ahead of the American session and was last seen trading at 1.4302, still erasing 1.45% on a daily basis.

DXY rally loses steam on Friday

The broad-based USD strength amid worries over a shortage in funding markets allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to advance to its highest level in more than three years 102.99 on Thursday. However, with the Fed taking drastic measures to provide USD liquidity, the DXY reversed its direction and allowed the pair to start correcting its rally on Friday.

After testing the 101 handle, the DXY recovered to 102 area to limit the pair's losses but was still down 0.9% on the day.

On the other hand, improving market sentiment on major central banks' and economies' coordinated measures to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy helped the risk-sensitive crude oil retrace a portion of its relentless drop.

With the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) adding 6.6% on top of Thursday's gain of 11.73% and trading near $26.70, the commodity-related CAD stays resilient against its rivals.

In the second half of the day, Retail Sales data from Canada and Existing Home Sales data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4265
Today Daily Change -0.0249
Today Daily Change % -1.72
Today daily open 1.4514
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3651
Daily SMA50 1.3374
Daily SMA100 1.3274
Daily SMA200 1.3239
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4668
Previous Daily Low 1.4421
Previous Weekly High 1.3996
Previous Weekly Low 1.3422
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4574
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4515
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4287
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4152
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4648
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4782
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4895

 

 

