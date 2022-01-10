USD/CAD rebounds swiftly from one-month low, climbs back above mid-1.2600s

- A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/CAD to reverse an early dip to a one-month low.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid resurgent USD demand.
The USD/CAD pair rallied over 50 pips from over one-month low touched during the mid-European session and jumped to the 1.2665 region, or a fresh daily high in the last hour.
Having shown some resilience below the 100-day SMA, the USD/CAD pair staged a goodish intraday bounce from the 1.2610 region on Monday and was supported by a combination of factors. Crude oil prices edged lower for the second successive day and moved further away from a near two-month high touched on Friday. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a tailwind for the major amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand.
The greenback made a solid comeback on the first day of a new week amid elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, the money markets have fully priced in the possibility of an eventual lift-off in March and anticipate four interest rate hikes by the end of 2022. This, in turn, continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher and extended some support to the greenback.
Meanwhile, a prolonged sell-off in the US bond markets tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets. This was seen as another factor that benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst.
Moreover, investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important event/data risks, starting with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Tuesday. This will be followed by the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday and the US monthly Retail Sales data on Friday. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD, which along with oil price dynamics would provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2659
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2642
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2795
|Daily SMA50
|1.2688
|Daily SMA100
|1.2628
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 following last week's drop
Gold advanced beyond the key $1,800 resistance area during the European session on Monday but failed to attract buyers. Heightened odds for a Fed rate hike in March is lifting US T-bond yields and making it hard for the yellow metal to find demand.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.