USD/CAD rebounds swiftly from 3-month lows, jumps to mid-1.3400s

  • USD/CAD witnessed some aggressive intraday short-covering move on Tuesday.
  • The prevalent cautious mood helped revive demand for the safe-haven greenback.
  • A sustained move beyond 200-DMA will increase prospects for additional gains.

The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early European session and lifted the USD/CAD pair to fresh daily tops, around mid-1.3400s in the last hour.

As investors digested the latest optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery, the US dollar was back in demand amid a modest pullback across the global equity markets. A stronger greenback was seen as one of the key factors behind the USD/CAD pair's solid intraday bounce.

The pair has now rallied around 100 pips from the vicinity of mid-1.3300s, or three-month lows set on Monday. The strong intraday momentum was further supported by some follow-through pullback in crude oil prices, which tend to undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

Oil prices retreated further on Tuesday as investors seem unconvinced that a one-month extension of a record output cut by major produces might be enough to offset oversupply in the market. The concerns also overshadowed hopes for a swift recovery in demand, fueled by the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The combination of factors prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the USD/CAD pair. Bulls might now wait for some follow-through strength beyond the very important 200-day SMA support breakpoint before confirming that the pair has bottomed out and positioning for any further gains.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to influence the USD demand, which along with oil price dynamics might produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.345
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1.3382
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3802
Daily SMA50 1.395
Daily SMA100 1.3745
Daily SMA200 1.3464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3437
Previous Daily Low 1.3357
Previous Weekly High 1.3802
Previous Weekly Low 1.3392
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3406
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3347
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3427
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3472
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3507

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

