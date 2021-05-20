USD/CAD rebounds swiftly from 1.2100 mark amid a sharp fall in oil prices

USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and turned positive for the second straight day.

An intraday turnaround in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.

Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped the upside for the major.

The USD/CAD pair rallied over 35 pips from the early European session lows and jumped back to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2135-40 region in the last hour.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2100 round-figure mark and might now be looking to build on the recent bounce move from the lowest level since May 2015 touched earlier this week. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked loonie.

WTI crude oil failed to capitalize on the intraday uptick, instead witnessed a turnaround from the $64.00 neighbourhood and dived closer to three-week lows set in the previous day. Worries that surging COVID-19 cases and the imposition of new restrictive measures in some Asian countries would hinder fragile fuel demand recovery continued acting as a headwind for the commodity.

That said, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. Despite hints that the Fed has begun debating on QE tapering, the USD struggled to gain any meaningful traction amid a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, might cap gains for the USD/CAD pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful recovery. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – for a fresh impetus.

Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from a scheduled speech by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and oil price to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch