USD/CAD rebounds swiftly from 1.2100 mark amid a sharp fall in oil prices

- USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and turned positive for the second straight day.
- An intraday turnaround in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped the upside for the major.
The USD/CAD pair rallied over 35 pips from the early European session lows and jumped back to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2135-40 region in the last hour.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2100 round-figure mark and might now be looking to build on the recent bounce move from the lowest level since May 2015 touched earlier this week. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked loonie.
WTI crude oil failed to capitalize on the intraday uptick, instead witnessed a turnaround from the $64.00 neighbourhood and dived closer to three-week lows set in the previous day. Worries that surging COVID-19 cases and the imposition of new restrictive measures in some Asian countries would hinder fragile fuel demand recovery continued acting as a headwind for the commodity.
That said, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. Despite hints that the Fed has begun debating on QE tapering, the USD struggled to gain any meaningful traction amid a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, might cap gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful recovery. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – for a fresh impetus.
Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from a scheduled speech by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and oil price to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2234
|Daily SMA50
|1.2417
|Daily SMA100
|1.2558
|Daily SMA200
|1.2825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2143
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2054
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2255
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy