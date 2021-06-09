USD/CAD rebounds sharply toward 1.2100 as the US dollar gains momentum

- Loonie rises after BoC meeting but not versus the US dollar.
- US/CAD reverses from 1.2055 and climbs to 1.2100.
The USD/CAD rebounded at the 1.2055 area and rose toward 1.2100 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board, the day before key inflation data from the US. The loonie strengthened modestly after the Bank of Canada (BoC) meeting but not enough to break the 1.2050/55 area.
Between BoC and a stronger dollar
The BoC kept as expected interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and the tone of the statement contained no surprises. “The Bank did not provide any new hints about the direction of policy in its statement today but, with GDP likely to start growing strongly again this month as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, we expect the Bank to cut the weekly pace of its asset purchases to $2bn at the next meeting in July”, explained analysts at Capital Economics.
The loonie printed fresh highs after the meeting. While it held onto gains versus currencies like AUD and NZD, it pulled back against the greenback. The US dollar erased losses across the board as US yields moved off lows. The 10-year rose from 1.47% to 1.49% during the last hour. Market participant await inflation data from the US due tomorrow.
From a technical perspective, USD/CAD found support again at the 1.2055 area that become a key support in the short-term. A break lower would pint to more weakness. On the upside, at 1.2105 the immediate resistance is seen, followed by 1.2115.
Techincal levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2087
|Daily SMA50
|1.2291
|Daily SMA100
|1.2469
|Daily SMA200
|1.2749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2007
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
