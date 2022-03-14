USD/CAD rebounds sharply from 1.2700 as DXY strengthens and oil prices plunge

- USD/CAD has rebounded from 1.2700 amid a squeeze in the risk appetite of investors.
- Russia’s attack near the border with NATO member Poland has escalated fears of the third world war.
- The DXY may strengthen further on a likely hawkish monetary policy and risk-off impulse.
The USD/CAD pair has witnessed some significant gains around 1.2700 amid a fresh wave in risk-aversion theme. The risk-off impulse regains its mojo after the Russian missiles attack on a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland escalated fears of third world war. An attack on a NATO member is considered as an attack on the whole community. Therefore, investors are returning to safe-haven assets after a positive opening on Monday.
Although investors are not seldom focusing on the Russia-Ukraine war headlines, any negative development on geopolitical tensions will improve the appeal for the defensives.
On the oil front, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices are losing their steam as the OPEC cartel confirmed their devotion to fixing the imbalance in the demand-supply mechanism followed by the sanctions on Russian oil imports. Moreover, the Iran-nuclear deal is likely to get a green flag from the US as the world economy has to prepare alternatives from the Russian oil. The oil prices are likely to slip near the round level of $100.00.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is approaching 100.00 on intensifying fears of war escalation beyond Russia and Ukraine. Apart from that, the rising bets over a 50 basis point (bps) by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in monetary policy meeting on Wednesday is underpinning the greenback against the loonie. The 10-year US Treasury yields have jumped above 2% in hopes of an aggressive hawkish stance by the Fed.
In addition to the headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war and Fed’s interest rate decision, investors will also focus on Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, which are due on Wednesday.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2783
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2744
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2688
|Daily SMA100
|1.2671
|Daily SMA200
|1.2593
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2794
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2894
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
