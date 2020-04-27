USD/CAD rebounds modestly toward 1.4070 as oil selloff continues

- WTI extends declines, trades below $14 on Monday.
- US Dollar Index is posting modest daily losses below 100.
- Risk-on atmosphere helps CAD stay resilient against USD.
The USD/CAD pair lost its traction at the start of the week and dropped below the 1.4050 area as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the greenback to find demand. However, with the selling pressure surrounding crude oil prices picking up steam on Monday, the pair seems to have steadied near its daily lows. As of writing, the pair, which recovered to 1.4075 earlier in the hour, was last seen erasing 0.37% on the day at 1.4050.
WTI falls sharply on Monday
Although heightened hopes of major economies reopening with coronavirus infections and fatalities slowing down boost the market sentiment, crude oil struggles to extend its rebound. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was erasing more than 20% on a daily basis at $13.50.
On the other hand, the upbeat market mood as reflected by surging global equity indexes is weighing on the safe-haven greenback and makes it difficult for the pair to stage a decisive rebound. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.38% on the day at 99.90.
Later in the day, Statistics Canada's Foreign Portfolio Investment in Canadian Securities will be the only data featured in the economic docket. The next data from the US will be Tuesday's Goods Trade Balance and Wholesale Inventories.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4057
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.4103
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4075
|Daily SMA50
|1.386
|Daily SMA100
|1.3502
|Daily SMA200
|1.3366
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4121
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4024
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4061
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4179
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI heading lower again, trades sub-$14.00 a barrel
WTI is on the back foot again after a bounce from historic lows. Oil remains vulnerable to the downside as a break below 13.16 support should yield further weakness with bears having their eyes set on the 9.87 level on the way down. Resistance can be seen near 15.55 and 18.80 levels.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1720 area, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to recover a part of its early slide to the $1713 area.