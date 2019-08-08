USD/CAD rebounds modestly, posts small gains above 1.33

- Crude oil sell-off pauses on Thursday, WTI trades near $52.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways above 97.50 mark.
- Low-tier data are unlikely to impact pair's action today.
The USD/CAD pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory and touched its highest level since June 19 at 1.3344 as the sharp fall in crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-related Loonie. With the markets going into a consolidation phase on Thursday, the pair edged lower to 1.3280 area earlier in the day but struggled to gather bearish momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.05% on the day at 1.3307.
The upbeat trade data from China today mitigated fears over a dismal energy demand outlook in the world's second oil consumer and helped crude oil limit its losses. After dropping to its lowest level since mid-January at $50.50, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate retraced a small portion of this week's losses and was last seen trading at $52. Furthermore, a Saudi official today said concerns over demand growth were "overplayed," and added that Saudi Arabia's output will be 700,000 barrels per day less than August.
On the other hand, heightened odds of the Federal Reserve cutting its policy rate at least two more times before the end of the year are hurting the demand for the Greenback and not allowing the pair to push higher. At the moment, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, is down 0.06% on the day at 97.56.
Later in the day, the New Housing Price Index from Canada and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. In the meantime, participants will be keeping a close eye on oil prices.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3311
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3141
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3309
|Daily SMA200
|1.3308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3421
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and despite its complaints about unfair US treatment.
GBP/USD is holding its ground 1.2150 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, marginally higher. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for refusing to negotiate as the clock ticks down toward the Brexit date of October 31st.
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.