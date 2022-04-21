- US dollar gains momentum during the American session amid higher US yields.
- Risk appetite fades, and crude oil prices retreat.
- USD/CAD bounces after Wednesday’s slide, back above 1.2500.
The USD/CAD broke above 1.2500 and climbed to 1.2521, hitting a fresh daily high. It remains near the top with a bullish tone amid a stronger US dollar.
CAD trims Wednesday’s gains
The USD/CAD extended Wednesday’s slide in European hours and bottomed at 1.2457, the lowest level in two weeks. Yesterday, Canadian inflation data came in above expectations, with the annual headline at 6.7%., the highest since February 1991. Last week the Bank of Canada raised the key rate by 50 bp, and another such hike is expected at the next meeting June 1.
The USD/CAD is accelerating to the upside, trimming some of Wednesday’s losses amid a stronger US dollar. The DXY turned positive and is back at 100.50, after bottoming hours ago at 99.82.
Higher US yields are pushing the greenback to the upside. The US 10-year rose from 2.85% to 2.94%, while the 30-year climbed from 2.89% to 2.98%. The sell-off in Treasuries took place following comments from Fed’s officials. Mary Daly mentioned they will likely raise rates by 50 bps at some meetings.
Negative pressure alleviates
The recovery back above 1.2505 alleviated the negative momentum. If the USD/CAD keeps rising, the next resistance stands at 1.2550 followed by 1.2580. A decline back below 1.2500 should put the pair back into a negative very short-term outlook. The key support stands at 1.2460: a consolidation below would open the door to more losses and a potential decline to 1.2405 (April 5 low).
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2492
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2549
|Daily SMA50
|1.2651
|Daily SMA100
|1.2681
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2625
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2521
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2439
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2379
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2286
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2744
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
