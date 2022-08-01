- Loonie weakens as crude oil tumbles.
- US dollar remains under pressure as the US yields print fresh lows.
- USD/CAD rises back above 1.2820.
The USD/CAD rose more than 60 pips and printed a fresh daily high at 1.2830. Earlier on Monday, it bottomed at 1.2766, the lowest intraday level since June 10.
The move higher took place amid a weaker Canadian dollar across the board, as crude oil prices tumble. The WTI is falling by more than 5.50%, the barrel is hovering around $93.00.
The rebound in USD/CAD is being limited by a weaker US dollar. The greenback remains under pressure, as the stock market continues to rally and as Treasuries rise further. The Dow Jones is up by 0.20%, at the highest level since early June. The US 10-year yield broke below 2.60%, the lowest since April 7.
Economic data from the US came in mixed. The ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest since 2020 at 52.8, better than the market consensus (52). Construction spending dropped unexpectedly in June by 1.1%. Regarding data, the critical day of the week will be Friday with the official employment reports due in Canada and the US.
Bearish, but the rebounds offer hope to bulls
The short-term trend in USD/CAD points to the downside, although the pair rebounded from an important support level at 1.2775 (100-day Simple Moving Average), alleviating the negative momentum.
If the rebound continues, the dollar will face resistance between 1.2830 and 1.2850. Attention then would turn to 1.2900. The next key level is the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 1.2930. A daily close above should change the bias to bullish.
A decline back under 1.2800 would reinforce the bearish outlook. Support levels below are seen at 1.2766 (August 1 low) and 1.2730.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2827
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2934
|Daily SMA50
|1.2854
|Daily SMA100
|1.2777
|Daily SMA200
|1.2724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2855
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2789
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2947
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2789
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2814
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7000 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7020, holding on to modest gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to pull the trigger but investors hesitate on by how much.
EURUSD trading around 1.0250 amid broad dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD edged higher on Monday, as investors moved away from the greenback. US data gave mixed signals as price pressures began easing, but growth remains subdued.
Gold about to challenge a critical resistance at $1,777.10
Gold surged to $1,775.43, nearing a daily descendant trend line coming from a relevant high posted mid-June at $1,857.49. The metal benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness in a more optimistic market environment. Mid-US afternoon, the metal preserves most of its intraday gains and trades around $1,772.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: “Anything too clean is probably dirty”
Bitcoin price shows justifiable reasons to enter a short position. Still, traders should be wary as smart money deception could accompany the newfound bearish evidence. As notorious trader FF once said, “Anything too clean is probably dirty.”
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!