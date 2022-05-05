- USD/CAD witnessed an intraday turnaround from over a one-week low amid resurgent USD demand.
- The prospects for a further tightening by the Fed, rising US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the buck.
- EU's proposed embargo on Russian crude underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair staged a goodish rebound from over a one-week low and climbed back above mid-1.2700s during the first half of the European session.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some buying near the 1.2710 area on Thursday and stall this week's sharp retracement slide from the YTD peak. Crude oil struggled to preserve its intraday gains to a near three-week high and was last seen trading with modest losses. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a tailwind for the major amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the possibility of a more aggressive tightening path, though stated that policymakers were ready to approve 50 bps rate hikes at upcoming meetings. Moreover, the markets are pricing in a further 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022, which was evident from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and strict lockdowns in China benefitted the safe-haven buck.
The USD/CAD pair allied over 50 pips from the daily swing low, though lacked follow-through buying. The European Union's proposal to phase out the Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year acted as a tailwind for the black liquid. This, in turn, held back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the Canadian dollar and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the buck. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. The focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the monthly jobs report from the US and Canada.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2763
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2687
|Daily SMA50
|1.266
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2853
|Previous Daily Low
|1.273
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2777
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD reverses sharply towards 1.2500 amid pre-BOE anxiety
GBP/USD is falling sharply towards 1.2500, as the UK PM Johnson renews NI protocol jitters amid Irish elections, pushing EU over compromise. BOE is likely to announce a 25 bps rate hike but could disappoint GBP bulls.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as USD recoups from the Fed blow
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0600, as the US dollar recovers from the Fed-induced blow. The Fed turned out less aggressive than expected, ruling out a 75 bps June rate hike. The EU embargo on Russian oil and ECB Panetta's remarks are weighing on the euro.
Gold at weekly high, bulls awaiting sustained move beyond $1,900
Gold built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1,850 area, scaling higher for the third successive day on Thursday. The momentum pushed spot prices to a fresh weekly high during the early European session.
Why XRP price will disregard the FUD and double soon
XRP price action over the last six months has created a bottom reversal pattern that holds massive promise. While Ripple has kicked off a leg higher, investors need to keep a close eye on the altcoin to capitalize on the evolving uptrend.
BOE Preview: A 25 bps rate hike can’t save GBP bulls amid economic gloom Premium
GBP/USD remains exposed to downside risks, as we progress towards the Bank of England (BOE) ‘Super Thursday’. Another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike remains on the table from the BOE.