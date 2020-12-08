USD/CAD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades above 1.2800

- USD/CAD dropped to its lowest level since May 2018 on Tuesday.
- WTI posts modest losses near $45.50 ahead of API data.
- US Dollar Index is edging higher toward 91.00.
The USD/CAD pair slumped to its lowest level since May 2018 at 1.2766 on Tuesday but staged a rebound during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on the day at 1.2812.
Investors await next significant catalyst
Earlier in the day, rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-related CAD gather strength against the greenback. After losing more than 1% and closing at $45.60 on Monday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovered to $45.90 in the European session. However, the WTI lost its traction and is now posting small losses at $45.50 ahead of the American Petroleum Institue's Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.
On the other hand, a technical correction witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY) is allowing USD/CAD to stay in the positive territory. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.15% on the day at 90.92. In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed and fail to provide a clue regarding the market sentiment.
Earlier in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Unit Labor Costs in the third quarter fell by 6.6%. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation for a decline of 8.9%, it failed to trigger a market reaction.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will announce its Interest Rate Decision and publish the policy statement.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2812
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2798
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3009
|Daily SMA50
|1.3123
|Daily SMA100
|1.3188
|Daily SMA200
|1.3514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2776
|Previous Weekly High
|1.301
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2774
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2798
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2885
