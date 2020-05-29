USD/CAD rebounds from multi-month lows, trades above 1.3770

- USD/CAD fell toward 1.3700 in early American session.
- Canadian data showed GDP contracted by 7.2% in April.
- US Dollar Index erases small portion of early losses.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to its lowest level since early March at 1.3713 during the early trading hours of the American before staging a decisive recovery. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.3775.
Canadian economy contracts at a softer pace than expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in April contracted by 7.2% on a monthly basis. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a fall of 9% and helped the CAD gather strength.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices struggled to build on Thursday's gains and made it difficult for the loonie to remain resilient against its rivals. Ahead of weekly Baker Hughes data, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is down 0.6% at $33.40.
On the other hand, the data from the US revealed that Personal Spending in April declined by 13.6% but Personal Spending, boosted by unemployment benefits and federal government's recovery plan, rose by 10.5%.
Although the initial market reaction caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to edge lower, the poor performance of Wall Street caused the greenback to start erasing its losses. At the moment, the DXY is still down 0.28% on the day at 98.20.
Later in the day, US President Donald Trump will be hosting a news conference on China. If US-China tensions continue to escalate during the presser, a negative reaction in crude oil prices could allow the pair to continue to push higher.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3982
|Daily SMA50
|1.405
|Daily SMA100
|1.3712
|Daily SMA200
|1.3456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.379
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3734
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3867
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops around amid end-of-month flows, ahead of Trump
EUR/USD is battling 1.11, close to the two-month highs amid choppy trading. Hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe and mixed satisfactory data have supported the currency pair. , Sino-American tensions are rising and investors await President Trump's China announcement.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.