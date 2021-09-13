USD/CAD rebounds from daily lows, posts modest losses near 1.2670

- USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range.
- WTI erases portion of daily gains after renewing multi-week highs.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to end the day flat.
The USD/CAD pair came under modest bearish pressure during the American trading hours and touched a daily low of 1.2637. Nevertheless, the pair managed to stage a rebound in the last hour and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 1.2670.
WTI rally supports CAD
Rising crude oil prices helped the loonie gather strength against its American counterpart earlier in the day. After rising more than 2% on Friday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level since early August at $70.94 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, WTI was up 1% at $70.30.
On the other hand, the greenback started the new week on a firm footing with the US Dollar Index (DXY) advancing higher toward 93.00. However, the positive shift witnessed in the market sentiment following Wall Street's strong opening made it difficult for the DXY to continue to push higher. Currently, the DXY is virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 92.66.
On Tuesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for August.
Previewing these data, "August's Core CPI figure is critical for the and for markets," noted FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "A read within estimates would keep the dollar bid, a level of 4.5% or more would trigger gains, while 4% or lower could undo recent gains."
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.264
|Daily SMA50
|1.2575
|Daily SMA100
|1.2388
|Daily SMA200
|1.2527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2696
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, recapturing lost ground as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar loses demand. Worries about the German elections weighed on the euro earlier.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3850 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, up from the lows as the dollar retreats. Earlier, the pound was on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD trapped in clear range, ready to explode
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that XAU/USD has support at $1,794, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 100-1h and more.
Walmart says Litecoin partnership is fake, cryptos tumble from the highs
Walmart has announced a partnership with Litecoin that would enable customers at the giant retailer to pay with LTC. Walmart's press release sent Litecoin surging and other cryptocurrencies are benefiting as well.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.