USD/CAD rebounds from 3-week lows amid a stronger dollar

USD/CAD rebounds from 3-week lows amid a stronger dollarBy Matías Salord
USD/CAD moved of lows during the American session amid a stronger US dollar across the board. The pair erased losses and rose back above 1.2550.
Dollar Index erases Monday’s losses and tests 93.50
Earlier the pair dropped to 1.2524, hitting the lowest level since August 1 after the release of Canadian data. Retail sales rose 0.1% and excluding the autos sector expanded 0.7% (against the 0.3% expected by analysts). The Loonie climbed after the report. Despite erasing gains versus the greenback, the CAD is still the best performer among commodity currencies.
Canada: Retail sales rose for 4th consecutive month in June, up 0.1% to $49.0 billion
Levels to watch
Currently, it trades at 1.2555/60, unchanged for the day. To the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 1.2570 followed by the 1.2600 handle and 1.2630/35 (Aug 17 high). On the flip side, support levels might lie at 1.2545, 1.2520/25 (daily high) and 1.2480 (Jul 25 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.