USD/CAD rebounds from 1.3480 support amid downbeat Oil price, focus on US debt ceiling talks

- USD/CAD picks up bids to pare intraday losses amid Canada bank holiday.
- WTI remains pressured amid fears of less energy demand, higher supplies.
- Mixed concerns about US debt ceiling negotiations, Fed keeps Loonie traders on their toes.
- Risk catalysts will be the key for short-term directions.
USD/CAD gathers strength around the intraday low as bears fail to defend the first daily loss in three while bouncing off the 100-DMA during early Monday.
The Loonie pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the downbeat performance of the WTI crude oil, Canada’s main export item. That said, the black gold drops for the third consecutive day as energy bears attack the $71.00, down 1.0% on a day around $71.15 by the press time. In doing so, the black gold justifies expectations of higher Oil production and fears of slower economic growth moving forward. That said, the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) said in its monthly report stating that the US crude oil production grew 5.6% in 2022 compared with 2021 while averaging 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd). “The main drivers of this growth are expected to be increased production in the Permian region and the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico,” said the EIA.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) licks its wounds around 103.00 after reversing from a two-month high the previous day. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies cheers the recent cautious optimism about the US policymakers’ ability to overcome the debt ceiling expiry despite the latest failure of talks.
Recently, US President Joe Biden said his discussion with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy went well while also adding that they will again talk on Monday. Previously, Senior White House Adviser Steve Ricchetti said, per Reuters, that they will keep working as he left the debt ceiling meeting early Monday during the Asian session. On the same line, US House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters at the US Capitol following the call and said, per Reuters, that there were positive discussions on solving the crisis and that staff-level talks were set to resume later on Sunday.
On the other hand, the market’s bets of a 0.25% Fed rate hike in June have recently increased and the calls for a rate cut in 2023 have gone down due to the last week’s upbeat US economics and hawkish comments from the Fed (Fed) officials. As a result, the US Dollar Index hesitates in welcoming the bears and keeps the USD/CAD buyers hopeful.
Amid these pays, S&P500 Futures print mild losses of around 4,200 as it defends the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since August 2022. Further, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields also dropped to 3.65% and 4.23% in that order, which in turn portrays the market’s rush towards Treasury bonds for risk safety. It should be noted that Wall Street closed with minor losses on Friday as mixed concerns about the Fed and the US debt ceiling drama.
Moving on, the Canadian holiday may allow the USD/CAD pair traders less impulsive but the US debt ceiling announcements are the key to determining near-term pair moves.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest corrective bounce off the 100-DMA, USD/CAD justifies Friday’s Doji candlestick, as well as a steady RSI (14) line and bullish MACD signals. Even so, the pair is likely to remain sidelined between the 100-DMA and 200-DMA, respectively near 1.3510 and 1.3480.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3496
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3512
|Daily SMA50
|1.3541
|Daily SMA100
|1.351
|Daily SMA200
|1.3477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3524
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3469
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3568
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3404
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3503
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3585
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
