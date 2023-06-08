USD/CAD rebounds from 1.3340 despite oil recovery and hawkish BoC policy

- USD/CAD has shown recovery to near 1.3360 despite a correction in the USD Index.
- The BoC surprisingly raised interest rates due to resilience in the Canadian economy.
- The oil price has renewed its three-day high at $73.20 as various state-run banks in China have slashed their lending rates.
The USD/CAD pair has witnessed buying interest around 1.3340 in the last London session. The Loonie asset has rebounded to near 1.3360 despite a solid recovery in the oil price and soaring expectations of one more interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada (BoC).
S&P500 futures are holding nominal losses in the European session, portraying a cautious market mood. The risk profile has turned filthy as investors are anticipating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not pause its policy-tightening spell. Earlier, Fed chair Jerome Powell announced that further interest rate hikes are less certain as tight credit conditions by United States’ regional banks are effecting barricading inflation from showing true colors.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is consistently contracting right from the first tick made on Thursday. On a broader note, the USD Index is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves in a wide range amid an absence of a potential trigger this week. Investors are preparing for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) (May) data, which will be announced on Tuesday.
The Canadian Dollar is struggling to dominate the US Dollar despite a surprise rate hike announcement by the Bank of Canada (BoC). BoC Governor Tiff Macklem raised interest rates surprisingly by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75%. Considering the resilience of the Canadian economy due to a solid labor market, and consumer spending, current monetary policy not remained restrictive enough to tame stubborn inflation.
The BoC has kept doors open for further interest rate hikes if inflation continues to remain persistent.
Meanwhile, the oil price has renewed its three-day high at $73.20 as various state-run banks in China have slashed their lending rates for supporting the economic recovery. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil price supports the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3359
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3509
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3427
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3651
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3529
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
