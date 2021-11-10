USD/CAD rebounds back above 1.2400 from six-day lows

- US dollar mixed despite US data, DXY holds at daily highs
- Canadian dollar among top performers of the day.
The USD/CAD is falling modestly on Wednesday, with the loonie among the few currencies to rise against the greenback. The pair bottomed at 1.2386 after the beginning of the American session, and during the last hour, it rebounded back above 1.2400.
The rebound of the pair took place as the US dollar recovered strength across the board. It is trading near 1.2420, still negative for the day but off its lows. The greenback is resuming the upside supported by higher US yields.
Economic data from the US surprised with the CPI inflation rate reaching the highest level since 1990. A different report showed initial jobless claims dropped to fresh pandemic lows.
Short-term outlook
The bias in USD/CAD still points to the downside. A recovery above 1.2450 would remove that bias, favoring a test of the weekly high at 1.2485. A consolidation below 1.2400 should strengthen the negative tone. The next support stands at 1.2365.
On the contrary, the daily chart shows USD/CAD rebounding from the 20-day moving average and holding a bullish perspective. The 200-day simple moving average at 1.2475 continues to curb the upside.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2401
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.239
|Daily SMA50
|1.254
|Daily SMA100
|1.2536
|Daily SMA200
|1.2478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2486
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2429
|Previous Weekly High
|1.248
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
