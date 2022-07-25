USD/CAD rebounds after a weekly lows test at around 1.2830, Fed policy in focus

- USD/CAD is minutely higher than weekly lows at around 1.2830; downside looks likely ahead.
- The Fed is expected to announce a consecutive rate hike of 75 bps.
- Oil prices have rebounded firmly as the DXY has extended losses.
The USD/CAD pair has displayed a less-confident rebound after testing its weekly lows at 1.2835 in early Tokyo. The asset displayed a steep fall on Monday after sensing tough hurdles at around 1.2940. On a broader note, the asset has turned into a balancing mode, which covers a wide range of 1.2835-1.2940 and is likely to display a downside break as the overall has remained bearish.
The responsiveness of weakness in the USD/CAD pair seems higher than the US dollar index (DXY), which indicates that the Canadian dollar is also firm and is dragging the asset swiftly. A rebound move has been witnessed in the DXY. However, the asset will remain on the back foot as pre-anxiety of investors ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy has cooled off.
Odds of a rate hike by 100 basis points (bps) are not in sight as the long-run inflation expectations have trimmed, and the US economic data is displaying a bumpy ride ahead. This will compel Fed chair Jerome Powell not to get too ambitious and follow a status-quo structure rather than going all in.
On the loonie front, higher-than-expected Retail Sales have failed to support the loonie bulls. It is worth noting that a whopping 8.1% inflation rate highly contaminated the economic data. Higher Consumer Price Index (CPI) has driven the economic data vigorously. Apart from that, the rate hike of 1% by the Bank of Canada (BOC) indicates that the inflation situation is beyond the control of the administration for now.
Meanwhile, the oil prices have rebounded firmly on a weaker DXY. The black gold has picked bids around $92.60. However, the overall structure is still bearish as the US economy may report an increment in employment generation at a minimal rate. Google has halted its recruitment process for the past two weeks, and Ford is planning for a reduction of 8k jobs ahead.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2849
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|1.2917
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2946
|Daily SMA50
|1.2855
|Daily SMA100
|1.2775
|Daily SMA200
|1.2712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2928
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2822
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2822
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.285
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2995
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3061
