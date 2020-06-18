- US dollar rebound from 1.3511 extends to levels past 1.3600.
- The dollar appreciates on risk aversion and to pare losses after a weak day opening.
- Longer-term, the USD remains trading below downward trending resistance.
The US dollar has gone through a steady uptrend against the Canadian dollar, bouncing at 1.3520 lows to reverse a weak opening and appreciate to levels past 1.3600.
The US dollar rallies on risk aversion
Market fears about the economic consequences of a second wave of COVID-19 infections have buoyed the US dollar against riskier currencies. The increase of infections reported in different US states and Beijing’s restrictions to control a new virus outbreak are dampening investor’s hopes of a quick recovery from the shutdown.
Macroeconomic data has passed practically unnoticed, with US indicators mixed on Thursday. Weekly jobless claims posted a 1.5 million increase in the week of June 12, while, on the positive side, the Philadelphia Manufacturing Index improved to a level of 27.5 in June from -43 in May, beating expectations of a -23 reading.
Longer-term, the USD remains heavy
On a longer-term perspective, the dollar remains trading below the downtrend resistance line from May 18 highs, which is under attack right now at 1.3625. A confident move above here might increase the bullish pressure on the greenback, pushing the pair towards 1.3675 (June 15 high) before testing the 100-day SMA at 1.3765 area. On the downside, below 1.3600, the pair might seek support at 1.3500 area (June 16 low) before heading towards the 200-day SMA, now at 1.3470.
USD/CAD key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3607
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3633
|Daily SMA50
|1.3871
|Daily SMA100
|1.3772
|Daily SMA200
|1.3475
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3512
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3316
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3475
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
