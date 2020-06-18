  • US dollar rebound from 1.3511 extends to levels past 1.3600.
  • The dollar appreciates on risk aversion and to pare losses after a weak day opening.
  • Longer-term, the USD remains trading below downward trending resistance.

 

The US dollar has gone through a steady uptrend against the Canadian dollar, bouncing at 1.3520 lows to reverse a weak opening and appreciate to levels past 1.3600.

The US dollar rallies on risk aversion

Market fears about the economic consequences of a second wave of COVID-19 infections have buoyed the US dollar against riskier currencies. The increase of infections reported in different US states and Beijing’s restrictions to control a new virus outbreak are dampening investor’s hopes of a quick recovery from the shutdown.

Macroeconomic data has passed practically unnoticed, with US indicators mixed on Thursday. Weekly jobless claims posted a 1.5 million increase in the week of June 12, while, on the positive side, the Philadelphia Manufacturing Index improved to a level of 27.5 in June from -43 in May, beating expectations of a -23 reading.

Longer-term, the USD remains heavy

On a longer-term perspective, the dollar remains trading below the downtrend resistance line from May 18 highs, which is under attack right now at 1.3625. A confident move above here might increase the bullish pressure on the greenback, pushing the pair towards 1.3675 (June 15 high) before testing the 100-day SMA at 1.3765 area. On the downside, below 1.3600, the pair might seek support at 1.3500 area (June 16 low) before heading towards the 200-day SMA, now at 1.3470.

USD/CAD key levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3607
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.3565
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3633
Daily SMA50 1.3871
Daily SMA100 1.3772
Daily SMA200 1.3475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3595
Previous Daily Low 1.3512
Previous Weekly High 1.3667
Previous Weekly Low 1.3316
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3563
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3544
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.352
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3475
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3437
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3602
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.364
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3685

 

 

 

