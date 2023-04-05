USD/CAD rebound firmly to near 1.3450 as USD Index continues to defend further downside

- USD/CAD has shown a decent rebound to near 1.3450 supported by firmer US Yields.
- S&P500 futures have surrendered nominal gains, portraying further depletion of risk appetite.
- Weaker-than-anticipated US Employment data would put more pressure on the USD Index.
The USD/CAD pair has shown a recovery move to near 1.3450 after getting faith from a minor recovery in the US Dollar index (DXY). The Loonie asset is looking to recapture Tuesday’s high at 1.3465 as US Treasury yields remained firm despite rising odds of a steady monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its May meeting.
US government bonds have failed to attract demand despite the street anticipating an unchanged interest rate decision by the Fed ahead. The 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed above 3.35%. Also, S&P500 futures have surrendered nominal gains added in the Asian session and have resumed their downside move, portraying further depletion of risk appetite among market participants.
The USD Index has rebounded marginally to near 101.60 after printing a fresh monthly low at 101.45. The downside bias for the USD Index has not faded yet, however, growing anxiety among market participants ahead of United States Employment data is providing a short-term cushion to the US Dollar.
After a decline in Job Openings and Manufacturing PMI data, it would be fine considering a cooldown in the US labor market. Demand for labor has remained extremely solid, however, rising rates are putting a burden on firms as they are facing problems in dealing with issues of higher interest obligations and tight credit conditions by the US banks.
Considering estimates, the US economy has added 200K jobs in March vs. 242K jobs added in February. Weaker-than-anticipated additions of labor would add more pressure on the USD Index ahead.
On the oil front, oil prices are aiming to sustain comfortably above $81.00 in the Asian session. Volatility in the oil price is anticipated ahead of the release of the weekly oil inventory data by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ending March 31. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the US and higher oil prices would strengthen the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3449
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3445
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.367
|Daily SMA50
|1.3546
|Daily SMA100
|1.3524
|Daily SMA200
|1.3381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3467
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3406
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3745
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3508
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.335
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3535
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
