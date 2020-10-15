USD/CAD rally halts at 1.3260 and pulls back to 1.3230 area

- The US dollar rally hits resistance at 1.3260 and pulls back to 1.3230 area.
- The greenback appreciates 0.6% on the day boosted by risk aversion.
- Concerns about a second COVID-19 wave and weak US data have dampened the market mood.
The US dollar has taken a break on Thursday’s US session after having rallied more than 0.6% so far today, fuelled by a risk-averse sentiment. The USD/CAD accelerated its uptrend after breaking above 1.3160 resistance area, to reach one-week highs at 1.3260 before pulling back to 1.3230 area.
The US dollar appreciates on a risk-off session
The greenback is outperforming its main peers on Thursday favoured its safe-haven status amid a negative market sentiment. Investors’ concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 restrictions, with the pandemic spreading fast through world’s major economies, and the unlikelihood of a fiscal stimulus deal in the US are keeping risk appetite in check.
On the macroeconomic front, US data has failed to cheer the markets. Weekly unemployment claims increased by 53,000 to 898,000 last week, beating expectations of 825,000 claims and showing that the labour market recovery is losing momentum. Furthermore, a New York manufacturing activity gauge has deteriorated beyond expectations in October.
USD/CAD: capped below Fibonacci retracement at 1.3260
The USD/CAD has met resistance at 1.3260, right where the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the last two weeks’ decline lies. Above here, the pair would confirm the breach of the near-term bearish trend and aim towards 1.3340 (October 7 high) before testing September highs at 1.3420.
On the downside, the USD/CAD might find support at the 50-day SMA, now at 1.3210. Below there, next potential support levels would be at 1.3145 (intra-day low) and 1.3100 (October 12 low).
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3225
|Today Daily Change
|0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1.3144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3267
|Daily SMA50
|1.3217
|Daily SMA100
|1.3371
|Daily SMA200
|1.3538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3163
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3188
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3213
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading under 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims disappointed with 898,000.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on potential London lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 amid reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.