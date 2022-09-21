- As widely expected, an aggressive Fed rate hike bolstered the greenback.
- FOMC’s members updated their projections for the end of 2022 of the Federal funds rate (FFR) to 4.4%.
- The USD/CAD extended its gains after Chair Powell’s press conference, climbing towards its daily high above 1.3460s.
The USD/CAD advances for the second straight day after the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Co. decided to hike rates by 0.75% at their September meeting, as expected. Worth noting that Fed policymakers opened the door for further tightening, as shown by the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) median, with most participants expecting rates to end in 2022 at around 4.4%. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3464, above its opening price by 0.76%.
USD/CAD climbed to two-year highs amidst a buoyant US dollar
During the day, the financial markets got what they were expecting: a hefty rate hike by the Fed. Additionally, Fed officials acknowledged that spending and production are moderating while emphasizing the robustness of the labor market. The committee expressed that inflation remains high due to imbalances between supply and demand.
At the meeting, Fed officials updated its economic projections for the rest of 2022, alongside adding projections for 2025. In 2022, the FOMC estimates that the Federal funds rate (FFR) would finish at 4.4%, growth is estimated at around 0.2%, while the unemployment rate is expected to rise by 3.8%.
At the same time, the committee estimates that inflationary pressures could peak at around 5.4% in the PCE reading, while core PCE is estimated to rise by 4.5%.
In the press conference, Jerome Powell expressed that “we have got to get inflation behind us” while reiterating that he would do it in a “painless” way if there were one. Nevertheless, he said that “there isn’t” while adding that “failing to restore price stability” would be more painful than what the Fed has done.
As a reflection of that, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, edged higher by 1%, refreshing two-decade highs at around 111.578, while US Treasury bond yields in the short end of the curve rose, with 2s finishing above the 4% threshold.
Therefore, the USD/CAD extended its gains during the day, after diving towards its daily low at 1.3357, before gaining more than 100 pips towards the end of the trading session.
What to watch
An absent Canadian calendar would keep USD/CAD traders leaning towards further US economic data. On Thursday, the US docket will feature unemployment claims alongside the US Current Account and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3464
|Today Daily Change
|0.0096
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|1.3365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3121
|Daily SMA50
|1.2985
|Daily SMA100
|1.2919
|Daily SMA200
|1.2801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3375
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
