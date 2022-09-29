- USD/CAD catches aggressive bids on Thursday and is supported by a combination of factors.
- A fresh leg up in the US bond yields, the risk-off impulse revives demand for the greenback.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermines the loonie and provides an additional boost to the major.
The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh buying near the 1.3600 mark on Thursday and stalls the previous day's sharp retracement slide from its highest level since May 2020. The intraday positive move lifts spot prices to levels just above mid-1.3700s during the early European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Following the previous day's dramatic turnaround from a new two-decade high, the US dollar makes a solid comeback and turns out to be a key factor offering support to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, a fresh leg down in crude oil prices undermines the commodity-linked loonie and provides an additional boost to spot prices.
As investors digest the Bank of England's intervention to stabilize the market for gilts, expectations for faster rate hikes by the Fed allow the US Treasury bond yields to reverse a part of the overnight slump. This, along with the risk-off impulse, revives demand for the safe-haven greenback and offers support to the USD/CAD pair.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed will push the economy into recession. Investors also seem concerned that a deeper economic downturn will dent fuel demand, which, to a larger extent, offsets worries about a tight global supply. This, in turn, fails to assist the black liquid to capitalize on the overnight strong recovery from the vicinity of a multi-month low.
The aforementioned fundamental factors suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. This, in turn, supports prospects for the resumption of the recent appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Market participants now look forward to Thursday's economic releases from the US and Canada, which, along with oil price dynamics, should provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3738
|Today Daily Change
|0.0124
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|1.3614
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3293
|Daily SMA50
|1.3061
|Daily SMA100
|1.296
|Daily SMA200
|1.2823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3603
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3613
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3227
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3745
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red near 0.9650 ahead of key data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure following Wednesday's rebound and declined to the 0.9650 area early Thursday. Markets remain cautious ahead of the key German inflation and US second-quarter Gross Domestic Product data.
GBP/USD extends slide, trades below 1.0800
GBP/USD failed to build on Wednesday's gains and dropped below 1.0800 in the European session on Thursday. The renewed dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs on the pair as investors keep a close eye on UK gilt markets following the BoE's intervention.
Gold turns south and falls below $1,650 as US yields rebound
After having registered impressive gains on Wednesday, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to regather bullish momentum.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.