USD/CAD rallies to 1.2700 level as loonie battered amid broad risk asset rout

- USD/CAD is currently probing the 1.2700 level having rallied from the mid-1.2500s on Monday amid widespread losses for risk assets.
- Safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and amid pre-Fed positioning has boosted the US dollar.
USD/CAD has continued to push higher in recent trade as the global risk asset rout has accelerated during US trading hours. US equities are now leading the downside, with the S&P 500 now down more than 3.0% on the day, and this is taking its toll on risk-sensitive currencies, of which the Canadian dollar is included. USD/CAD is now testing the 1.2700 level having started the day closer to 1.2550 and is on course to post on-the-day gains of about 1.0%. The loonie’s losses are on a similar scale to those being seen in its risk-sensitive G10 peers, like AUD (-1.1%), NZD (-0.8%), GBP (-0.8%) and NOK (-1.5%).
Monday’s swift move higher marks a clean upside break of the 1.2450-1.2550 range that had prevailed over the past week and a half and has seen the pair move above its 21-day moving average at 1.2640. USD/CAD hasn’t yet been able to surpass its 50DMA at just above the 1.2700 level, which is now acting as resistance. But if US stocks keep dropping at the present rate, it's only a matter of time. A break above 1.2700 would open the door to a test of the next major area of resistance around 1.2800.
US dollar strength as market participants look for safe-haven assets (the dollar’s safe-haven G10 peers the yen and Swiss franc are also doing well), but also as markets pre-position for a hawkish Fed meeting this week, is driving the upside. The bank is expected to pave the way for rate lift-off in March and will also continue to discuss its quantitative tightening (QT) options, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to talk about in the press conference. The minutes of this meeting will also be hotly anticipated a few weeks later for information on the QT discussion.
Some analysts/markets commentators have been going a bit over the top in recent days with their Fed calls (for example, some calling for the bank to hike at every meeting this year), meaning the bar to exceed already very hawkish expectations is high. But in a risk-off, hawkish Fed-dominated market environment, the argument to be short USD this week is not a strong one. One thing to note for USD/CAD is that if geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, this might drive oil prices back up again (they are currently down today in tandem with other risk assets). That could shelter the loonie from dollar strength to a degree.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2687
|Today Daily Change
|0.0104
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|1.2583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2643
|Daily SMA50
|1.2705
|Daily SMA100
|1.2622
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2584
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2499
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2442
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 for the first time in two weeks
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and trades at its lowest level in two weeks slightly below 1.1300. US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs missed market expectations by a wide margin in early January. The S&P 500 Index is down nearly 2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold declines toward $1,830 despite falling US bond yields
Gold climbed above $1,840 during the European trading hours but erased its daily gains to turn flat on the day at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on Monday as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21% and closed the final trading day of the week at $223.74.