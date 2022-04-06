  • USD/CAD rallies but runs into a wall of resistance despite hawkish FOMC.
  • WTI has dropped heavily mid-week, down some 4% WTI spot. 

The commodity currencies were the hardest hit immediately after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes. USD/CAD rallied after a knee-jerk blip to the downside and reached a high of 1.25558. Simultaneously, in another blow to CAD, WTI futures settled a the lowest level in around a month. 

DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs a basket of six rival currencies, has run to the highest level for 2022 at 99.769 following the minutes that showed that the Federal Reserve officials expressed anxiety about inflation.

The members of the FOMC have finalized plans to shrink bond holdings in an aggressive effort to curb rising prices. The Fed is preparing to shrink the $9tn balance sheet at a pace of roughly $95bn a month.

The US dollar quickly reversed course to the said highs, but despite that the FOMC won't hesitate to deliver one or more half-point rate hikes, the dollar is back under pressure again, resting in the 99.60s at the time of writing. 

The commodity currencies are overall bearing the brunt of the US dollar move, with high beta to the equities that are also suffering.

All options reviewed by policymakers featured a more rapid pace of balance sheet runoff than in the 2017–19 episode," the minutes said. 

Many officials say one or more 50bps rate hikes may be warranted and many members sought a 50bps March hike if there was not a Ukraine war.

"Many participants noted that one or more 50 basis point increases in the target range could be appropriate at future meetings, particularly if inflation pressures remained elevated or intensified," the minutes said.

As for oil, inventories of commercial crude unexpectedly rose last week following a decrease last week, government data showed Wednesday, driving down oil prices in recent trading.

''Oil stockpiles grew 2.4 million barrels to 412.4 million barrels in the week ended April 1, the Energy Information Administration said. Supplies were about 14% lower than the five-year average for this time of year. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.1 million barrels, according to Investing.com. A week earlier, the inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels,'' Reuters reported. 

West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 3.1% to about $98.83 a barrel, while Brent fell 2.7% to $103.79 in recent trading. Spot WTI is down some 4% at the time of writing. 

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's tightening expectations are running hot after it started the cycle with a 25 bp hike to 0.5% earlier this month. ''WIRP suggests nearly 85% odds for a 50 bp hike at the April 13 meeting.  Looking ahead, swaps market sees the policy rate at 3.0% over the next 24 months,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained. 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2527
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2487
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2602
Daily SMA50 1.2676
Daily SMA100 1.2692
Daily SMA200 1.262
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2498
Previous Daily Low 1.2403
Previous Weekly High 1.2593
Previous Weekly Low 1.243
Previous Monthly High 1.2901
Previous Monthly Low 1.243
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2462
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2439
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2427
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2367
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2332
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2522
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2617

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

