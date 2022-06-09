- The USD/CAD recovers some ground and is positive in the week, up by 0.42%.
- BoC’s Macklem said that the Canadian economy is overheating and needs higher rates.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: A break above 1.2700 would give control to buyers; otherwise, further downside is expected.
The USD/CAD rebounds from weekly lows at around 1.2510s and advances firmly during the North American session amidst a risk-off market mood that boosted the greenback and safe-haven currencies in the FX space. At 1.2647, the USD/CAD records gains of 0.71% at the time of writing.
Elevated US Treasury yields, a buoyant US dollar, and falling oil prices weigh on the CAD
On Thursday, the USD/CAD is pushing upwards, spurred by higher US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark note sits at 3.055%, up by two basis points, and underpins the buck. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value, sits at 102.977, gaining almost 0.50%, a tailwind for the USD/CAD.
Falling crude oil prices also weigh on the Loonie. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is at $121.83 per barrel, losing 0.27%.
Meanwhile, US economic data showed that Jobless Claims for the week ending on June 4 rose to 229K, higher than the 210K expected. Sources cited by Bloomberg said, “However, while we think labor markets are still currently quite tight, we can’t totally dismiss the notion that the rise in claims is a sign of a modest rise in layoffs.”
In the meantime, the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem is crossing wires. When asked if households could handle a larger than 50 bps increase, he said the bank needs to take a larger step. He added that the chances of rates going above 3% have risen, meaning that the BoC would need more or bigger rate increases.
Macklem added that the Canadian economy is overheating and needs higher rates.
On Friday, the Canadian economic docket will reveal employment data. At the same time, the US calendar will announce US inflationary figures, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) expected to rise to 8.3%. Excluding volatile items, ais expected at 5.2%. Also, later in the day, the UoM Consumer Sentiment will shed some light on how households feel about the US economy, alongside inflation expectations for five years.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD is neutral-downward biased, despite the two-day rally of almost 130 pips. The thesis is reinforced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), at 45.18, is aiming higher, but unless it crosses bullish territory, it might shift downwards. Additionally, if the daily moving averages (DMAs) remain above the exchange rate, that would favor sellers, giving them better price entries.
If the USD/CAD is to shift to a neutral bias, buyers need to lift the pair to move above the 1.2658-1.2700 confluence of the 200 and the 100-DMA. Once cleared, that would pave the way for further gains. Otherwise, the USD/CAD first support would be 1.2600. Break below would expose the June 8 swing low at 1.2517, followed by the June 25 swing low at 1.2458.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2647
|Today Daily Change
|0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1.2559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2744
|Daily SMA50
|1.2718
|Daily SMA100
|1.2701
|Daily SMA200
|1.2661
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, trades near 1.0650
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0650 during the American session after having pierced through 1.0700. The ECB's hesitancy to commit to 50 basis points rate hikes amid fragmentation risks weighs on the shared currency ahead of Friday's US inflation data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2550 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having tested 1.2500 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The dollar seems to have regathered its strength following the ECB President Lagarde's press conference, limiting the pair's upside.
Gold drops toward $1,840 amid rising US yields
Gold managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses and rose above $1,850 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and retreated to the $1,840 area.
Renowned technical analyst affirms Bitcoin price is about to rally
Bitcoin price could rebound from its recent slump and make a comeback assuming it does not get rejected at a key level, Benjamin Cowen, a leading analyst has said.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!