USD/CAD rallies back to 1.3075-80 resistance amid weaker oil prices

- USD/CAD regains positive traction and climbs to 1.3075 resistance zone.
- Sliding crude oil prices weighed on the loonie and remained supportive.
- The upside is likely to remain capped ahead of the BoC on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the 1.3075-80 strong horizontal resistance.
Following the previous session's modest downtick, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and was being supported by a combination of factors – the prevailing bullish sentiment around the US dollar and sliding crude oil prices.
USD/CAD supported by sliding oil prices
The greenback managed to preserve last week's modest gains, triggered by better-than-expected US economic releases, which supported expectations that the US economy will continue to expand and dampened prospects for any further interest rate cuts by the Fed.
Meanwhile, an intraday pullback in crude oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further collaborated to the pair's intraday positive move. Oil prices fell nearly 1% on Tuesday amid fading supply concerns from Libya.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or bulls refrain from placing any fresh bets as the focus now shifts to the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of Canada, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3077
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3049
|Daily SMA50
|1.3157
|Daily SMA100
|1.3183
|Daily SMA200
|1.3239
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3074
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3043
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3081
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3031
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3004
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
