USD/CAD pushes to mutli-month highs in 1.2850s as Omicron concerns hurt commodity currencies

- USD/CAD rallied above prior monthly highs in the 1.2850s to hit its highest level since mid-September.
- Market commentators and analysts cited worries about the Omicron variant as weighing on the loonie.
- The pair is now focused on Wednesday’s Canada CPI, US Retail Sales and the Fed policy announcement.
USD/CAD surpassed its earlier monthly highs in the 1.2850s to hit its lowest levels since mid-September on Tuesday. That marked a roughly 0.4% rally from earlier session lows around the 1.2800 level and opens the door to an extended push toward’s the next key area of resistance around 1.2900 (the mid-September high) and then the 1.2950 mark just above it (the mid-August high).
Market commentators and analysts cited worries about the Omicron variant as weighing on the loonie in fitting with a broader downturn in risk appetite on the session. Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions, told Reuters that “the increased concerns from public health officials are weighing on sentiment, not only here in Canada but abroad… There's so much uncertainty... It's not surprising to see commodity currencies like the Canadian dollar get harmed in an environment like this.”
But hotter than expected US Producer Price Inflation (PPI) figures released earlier in the session have also contributed to USD/CAD’s upside. Indeed, the dollar broadly strengthened against most of its G10 counterparts on Tuesday (apart from GBP which is likely deriving support from good UK labour market figures) after the annual rate of US PPI hit 9.6% in November, well above expectations.
Coming up at 2100GMT, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is set to announce the government’s latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the so-called “fall economic statement”. Sources last week told Reuters that any new spending announcements would be “limited in scope”, which makes sense given already high inflation in Canada and pressure from the Canadian business community to exercise greater restraint with further government spending.
Speaking of inflation, the Canada November Consumer Price Inflation report will be released at 1330GMT on Wednesday alongside the US November Retail Sales report, which coud make for choppy conditions for the USD/CAD. BoC Governor Macklem is then scheduled to speak at 1700GMT ahead of the most important event of the week for USD/CAD, Fed policy announcement at 1900GMT and press conference with Jerome Powell at 1930GMT thereafter.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.286
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2546
|Daily SMA100
|1.2586
|Daily SMA200
|1.2478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2821
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2843
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2608
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2777
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows
The EUR/USD extended its slide to 1.1254, a fresh weekly low. The poor performance of equities and higher US Treasury yields provide support to the dollar heading into the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold eyeing a bearish breakout of the 1,758.81 low
Gold prices plunged heading into London’s close, hitting $1,766.38 a troy ounce. The dollar gathered momentum following the release of the US Producer Price Index, which hit a record 9.6% YoY in November, higher than anticipated. The core reading, which excludes energy and food prices, printed at 7.7%.
Cryptos rebound after finding support
BTC suffered a strong sell-off on Monday, but oscillator values indicate some near-term support is probable. ETH price action is generating panic in hodlers and excitement in bears. XRP has upcoming Kumo Twist, which could point to a temporary or long-term reversal in the current trend.
