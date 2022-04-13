- USD/CAD has continued to pullback post-50 bps BoC rate hikes, as the loonie benefits amid higher equity and oil prices.
- A softening of the US dollar amid fading US yields also helped.
- The pair is now probing its 21DMA in the mid-1.2500s, having pulled back from earlier highs in the upper 1.2600s.
USD/CAD has continued to press lower in recent hours and, as the end of the US session beckons, the pair is currently trading at session lows in the 1.2550s, down some 0.7% on the day. The US dollar is seeing a modest pullback no thanks to a slight drop in yields across the US curve, despite much hotter than expected US Producer Price Inflation data released earlier in the day and, more recently, a batch of hawkish remarks from Fed’s Christopher Waller.
Waller said he supports a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming meeting and potentially the next two meetings after that, and that the data supports this course of action. But with a lot of Fed hawkishness already in the price, the buck did not respond. While US dollar weakness explains some of USD/CAD’s pullback from earlier highs above its 50-Day Moving Average in the 1.2670s, a more important catalyst was the latest BoC meeting.
The central bank lived up to the hype in delivering a 50 bps rate hike and also announcing the start of (passive) balance sheet runoff as of 25 April. The bank unsurprisingly signalled that more rate hikes lay ahead, potentially in 50 bps intervals. With uncertainty about the risk of a potential dovish BoC surprise gone, loonie bulls got the green light to pile in and push the Canadian currency higher to reflect strength in oil and stock prices.
At current levels in the mid-1.2500s, USD/CAD is now probing its 21DMA (at 1.2543) one again. If oil continues to rally, if equity market sentiment continues to improve and if US yields continue their current consolidation below recent highs, USD/CAD is in with a shot of dropping back towards annual lows in the 1.2400 region.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2569
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|1.2644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2555
|Daily SMA50
|1.2664
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2662
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2582
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2403
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stable around 0.7440 ahead of Australian data
The AUD/USD pair seesaws between gains and losses ahead of the release of Australian employment figures. The better tone of Wall Street helped the pair to trim losses.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
EUR/USD correcting from around 1.0800
EUR/USD trades at around 1.0880, up after flirting with the year low. The corrective advance could continue, but bears hold the grip.
Bitcoin price rebounds after Terra’s LUNA Foundation Guard buys over $100 million in BTC
Bitcoin price has historically increased with rising inflation, as the Consumer Price Index hit its highest point since 1981, BTC started its recovery. LFG’s consistent Bitcoin purchase has fueled a rally in the asset.
US Retail Sales March Preview: Waiting for the inflation hammer to drop Premium
Over the last year household spending has come under increasing threat from rampaging prices. It is an open and crucial question how long the inflation-battered US consumer can continue to fund the current economic expansion.