USD/CAD pulls back from multi-month high to sub-1.4000 as WTI regains $30.00

- USD/CAD drops from the highest since February 2016.
- WTI benefits from the risk-reset, global rush to ward off the coronavirus negative impact.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, COVID-19 headlines will be the key.
Amid the global rush to safeguard against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), USD/CAD slips from the multi-year high to 1.3965, down 0.40%, during the early Tuesday’s trading. Following the two rate cuts by the BOC in the current month, the Loonie pair might have taken clues from WTI that recently recovered amid broad risk reset.
Read: WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
While adding to the previous efforts to counter negative economic impacts of the disease, the New Zealand government announced multi-billion dollars worth of stimulus while BOJ added more Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) into their kitty.
Furthermore, the US Coronavirus Relief Bill has also passed through the House of Representatives and will soon reach the Senate for voting.
With these developments giving hopes of a better tomorrow, amid fears of spreading cases in the US and Europe, the risk-tone recovered while also helping WTI. Canada relies heavily on crude exports for its earning and hence any positive move for the oil benchmark helps the Canadian dollar.
Portraying the trade sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yields jump beyond 0.80%, seven basis points (bps) whereas S&P 500 Futures recently ticked up to 4.0% upper circuit after losing close to 12.0% the previous day.
Investors will now pay attention to coronavirus news as well as the upcoming call between the G7 Finance Ministers, not to forget the US Retail Sales, for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
The year 2017 high near 1.3795 acts as the major downside support while the bulls can target 1.4020 and 1.4100 during the fresh recovery.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3975
|Today Daily Change
|-41 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.4016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3478
|Daily SMA50
|1.3292
|Daily SMA100
|1.3236
|Daily SMA200
|1.3223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4018
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3732
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3909
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3826
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
