USD/CAD pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above 1.3200

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD lost its traction after climbing to 1.3250 area.
  • US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains above 93.00.
  • WTI pares early losses, stays flat near $40 following Wednesday's upsurge.

The USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level since September 9th at 1.3248 on Thursday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.22% on the day at 1.3205.

DXY pushes higher in the aftermath of FOMC

The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of USD/CAD's movements. Following the Federal Reserve's policy announcements and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a rally and touched its best level in more than two weeks at 93.59. 

Commenting on the market reaction, "with the Fed refraining from rocking the boat, the focus shifts to elected officials," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "After a long deadlock, there is new hope for a new fiscal relief package. With the Fed out of the way – and unhelpful to markets – the next rally depends on lawmakers. Without progress there, stocks could fall and the safe-haven dollar could rise.”

However, the DXY seems to have gone into a consolidation phase ahead of mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US and was last seen posting modest gains at 93.22.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) made a technical correction after gaining more than 4% on Wednesday but pared its daily losses to turn flat above $40. If the WTI continues to build on this week's rally, the commodity-related loonie could stay resilient against the USD and limit USD/CAD's upside.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3208
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.3178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3143
Daily SMA50 1.3294
Daily SMA100 1.3516
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3201
Previous Daily Low 1.3128
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3173
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3137
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3064
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.321
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3242
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

