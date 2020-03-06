USD/CAD pulls away from daily highs, stays above 1.3400 on crude oil selloff

- WTI erases more than 8% on Friday, sumps to fresh multi-year lows.
- OPEC+ fails to agree on additional output cuts or an extension.
- Broad-based USD weakness despite upbeat NFP data caps pair's gains.
The USD/CAD pair, once again, ignored the heavy selling pressure surrounding the USD and edged higher on Friday as the plummeting crude oil prices made it difficult for the commodity-sensitive CAD to find demand. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3420, a little below the daily high that it set at 1.3439 during the American session, adding 0.12% on the day.
At the highly-anticipated meeting in Vienna on Friday, OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers have failed to reach agreement on additional output cuts or an extension to existing production curbs to trigger a fresh oil selloff. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at its lowest level since August of 2016 at $42.10, erasing 8.5% on the day.
USD struggles to capitalize on NFP data
On the other hand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell to new all-time lows by erasing more than 20% on Friday and didn't allow the greenback to find demand despite the upbeat labour market data.
In February, Nonfarm Payrolls in the US increased by 273K to beat the market expectation of 175K by a wide margin and the Unemployment Rate fell to 3.5%. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below the 96 mark and fell to its lowest level in nearly a year at 95.71 before rebounding modestly. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.63% on the day at 96 and is erasing more than 2% for the week.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3422
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3305
|Daily SMA50
|1.3186
|Daily SMA100
|1.3188
|Daily SMA200
|1.3209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3383
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
