USD/CAD pulls away from daily highs, holds in positive territory above 1.2600

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD touched a daily high of 1.2648 ahead of the American session.
  • US Dollar Index extends rebound into second straight day on Wednesday.
  • Private sector employment in US rose more than expected in September.

The USD/CAD pair closed the previous four trading days in the negative territory but managed to stage a rebound on Wednesday. After reaching a daily high of 1.2648, however, the pair lost its bullish momentum and erased a portion of its daily gains. As of writing, USD/CAD was up 0.3% on the day at 1.2617.

DXY clings to gains above 94.00

The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by the sharp decline witnessed in major European equity indexes, seems to be helping the USD find demand on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which posted modest gains on Tuesday, climbed to a fresh weekly high of 94.44 before retreating modestly. Currently, the DXY was rising 0.35% at 94.30.

The data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research revealed on Wednesday that the private sector employment in the US rose by 568,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 428,000. Nevertheless, the market mood remains sour despite the upbeat data and the S&P Futures were last seen losing 0.77%.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is losing more than 1% on Wednesday, making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to show resilience against its rivals. Later in the session, the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change report will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

In the meantime, the risk perception is likely to continue to drive the financial markets amid a lack of high-tier data releases in the remainder of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2614
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.2582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2688
Daily SMA50 1.2625
Daily SMA100 1.2469
Daily SMA200 1.2517
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.263
Previous Daily Low 1.2546
Previous Weekly High 1.2775
Previous Weekly Low 1.2594
Previous Monthly High 1.2896
Previous Monthly Low 1.2494
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2578
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2598
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2502
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2626
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2709

 

 

