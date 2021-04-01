USD/CAD pulls away from daily highs as USD comes under modest selling pressure

- USD/CAD is edging lower in the early American session.
- US Dollar Index retreats toward 93.00 on falling US T-bond yields.
- Rising crude oil prices help CAD gather strength against its rivals.
The USD/CAD pair started to push lower in the early American session on Thursday and was last seen trading at 1.2572, where it was still up 0.1% on a daily basis.
USD struggles to find demand ahead of PMI data
After the US Department of Labor announced that the Initial Jobless Claims rose to 719,000 from 658,000 in the week ending March 27, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its daily slide and weighed on the USD. Currently, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down 2.7% on the day and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.18% at 93.06.
On the other hand, crude oil prices gained traction as Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reiterated at the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting that they will maintain a cautious stance. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was up 2% at $60.60, providing a boost to commodity-sensitive CAD.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit will release March Manufacturing PMI reports for both the US and Canada. Furthermore, the ISM's Manufacturing PMI and February Construction Spending data will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
In the meantime, Reuters reported that the findings of a recently conducted poll revealed that the median forecast of more than 30 strategists was for USD/CAD to decline by 0.6% over the next three months to 1.2500 area.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2574
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2562
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2562
|Daily SMA50
|1.2646
|Daily SMA100
|1.2746
|Daily SMA200
|1.3019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2634
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2539
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2598
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2673
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2712
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims disappoints with 719K, ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.