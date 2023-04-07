USD/CAD prods three-day rebound below 1.3500 ahead of US NFP

- USD/CAD struggles for clear directions amid Good Friday holiday, pauses three-day uptrend.
- Strong Canada jobs report contrast with downbeat US data to challenge Loonie pair buyers.
- WTI crude oil price grinds higher and challenge the USD/CAD bulls.
- Recession woes, BoC’s dovish bias keeps Loonie buyers hopeful ahead of US Employment report for March.
USD/CAD pares weekly gains around 1.3490 as traders seek more clues amid a sluggish session on the early Good Friday holiday. Adding strength to the market’s inaction could be the cautious mood ahead of the US employment data for March.
The Loonie pair rose in the last three consecutive days despite firmer Canada statistics and upbeat prices of the WTI crude oil, Ontario’s main export earner. The reason could be linked to the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) dovish bias and the looming recession woes, backed by the downbeat US data.
On Thursday, Canada’s headline Net Change in Employment rose to 34.7K in March from 21.8K prior, versus 12K market consensus, whereas the Unemployment Rate reprinted 5.0% figure compared to analysts’ estimate of 5.1%. It’s worth noting, however, that the Participation Rate eased to 65.6% during the stated month from 65.7% expected and prior. Further, the Average Hourly Wages eased to 5.2% YoY in March versus 5.4% previous reading. On a different page, Canadian Ivey Purchasing Managers Index improved to 58.2 seasonally adjusted for March versus 56.1 expected and 51.6 prior.
On the other hand, US Initial Jobless Claims improved to 228K for the week ended on March 31 versus 200K expected and upwardly revised 246K prior. It’s worth noting that the Challenger Job Cuts for the said month rose to 89.703K from 77.77K prior. Previously, US JOLTS Job Openings dropped to the 19-month low in February while the ADP Employment Change for March also disappointed markets with 145K figures. Further, the US ISM Services PMI for March also amplified pessimism as it dropped to 51.2 versus 54.5 expected and 55.1 prior.
It should be noted that the downbeat US data pushed the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of economic health towards drumming recession woes, which in turn lures the USD/CAD buyers, despite the latest inaction. “Research from the Fed has argued that the ‘near-term forward spread’ comparing the forward rate on Treasury bills 18 months from now with the current yield on a three-month Treasury bill was the most reliable bond market signal of an imminent economic contraction,” per Reuters.
Elsewhere, WTI crude oil eyes the third consecutive weekly gain, around $80.50 at the latest, amid fears of supply cuts and hopes of more demand from China.
To sum up, USD/CAD bears the burden of upbeat Canada data and firmer Oil prices but the recession woes and pre-NFP consolidation tests traders of late.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Markets fear depressing data, three scenarios for the US Dollar
Technical analysis
Although an eight-month-old ascending support line restricts the immediate downside of the USD/CAD pair to around 1.3425, the bulls need validation from the 100-DMA hurdle of near 1.3530 to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.349
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3636
|Daily SMA50
|1.3551
|Daily SMA100
|1.3527
|Daily SMA200
|1.3387
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3506
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3447
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3745
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3508
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3483
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3423
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3541
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3575
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-NFP consolidation above 0.6650
AUD/USD pares weekly losses around 0.6680 as traders prepare for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) during Good Friday’s holiday-driven sluggish session. The Aussie pair prints the first daily gains in four amid upbeat headlines from Australia’s major customer China.
USD/JPY ignores yields to slip beneath 132.00 as Japan’s real wages drop at a slower pace, US NFP eyed
USD/JPY renews its intraday low near 131.60 as it justifies the upbeat Japan data amid sluggish markets due to the Good Friday holiday at major bourses. The Yen pair remains on the way to posting weekly losses with the latest fall.
Gold bulls retreat amid recession woes ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold remains defensive at $2,007 during the early hours of Good Friday, after falling the most in a fortnight. In addition to the holiday-driven lack of liquidity, the cautious mood ahead of the top-tier United States employment data for March also restricts the XAU/USD moves.
This is how Solana plans to cut costs for its on-chain storage solution
Solana, a layer 1 blockchain, has introduced a new solution that will help reduce the cost of on-chain storage by a significant margin. The technology, christened 'state compression,' commits to lowering the cost of minting 1 million non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the network to $110.
US March Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 32 NFP prints.