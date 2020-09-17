USD/CAD: Probes weekly top beyond 1.3200, bulls in command

- USD/CAD seesaws around intraday high after printing the biggest gains in a week.
- Global markets turn risk-averse following the Fed’s reluctance to offer further stimulus.
- US dollar rally, WTI weakness and risk-off mood recall the buyers.
- US Jobless Claims, Canadian ADP Employment Change awaited for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD prints 0.40% intraday gain while trading near 1.3230 during the pre-European session on Thursday. The quote becomes no exception to the market’s major affection towards the US dollar after the previous day’s Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting. Also please the pair buyers could be the weakness in oil prices, Canada’s biggest exports, as well as risk aversion that tames the commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar (CAD).
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) pause for further rate cuts joined the upwardly revised quarterly economic forecasts to suggest that the world’s key central bank may push brakes over the further easy money. The same disappointment market players since late- Wednesday and is playing the role by now.
While the equities are mourning over the Fed’s cautious optimism, commodities and the linked currencies are afraid of the US dollar’s gains. The US dollar index (DXY) adds over 0.33% to currently around 93.40 after rising to more than a one-week high of 93.60 before a few minutes.
Other than the greenback weakness, that weighs on the WTI oil prices, cautious sentiment ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, mostly known as OPEC+, also result in a 1.27% loss by the black gold to $39.89 now. Additionally, US President Donald Trump's dislike for the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) favor for China rekindled fears of a fresh trade war, which in turn drags the energy benchmark.
Against this backdrop, stocks in Asia-Pacific and the S&P 500 Futures are down over 1.0% on average whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop one basis point to 0.679% as we write.
Looking forward, Canada’s monthly ADP Employment Change for August, expected 901.8K versus 1149.8K prior, will join the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, forecast 850K against 884K previous readouts, to direct the short-term USD/CAD moves.
Technical analysis
FXStreet’s Ross J Burland spots inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the four-hour chart to suggest further buying opportunity.
Read: USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls finally catching a break?
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3229
|Today Daily Change
|51 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|1.3178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3143
|Daily SMA50
|1.3294
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3201
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3128
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3173
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3137
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces off 1.29 amid fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after EC president von der Leyen says a Brexit deal is still possible. Earlier, the pound struggled to hold onto 1.29 after the Bank of England signaled it is examining setting negative interest rates.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 after the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims missed estimates and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD seems poised to retest $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1932 region during the early North American session.
How central bank inaction turns to action in currencies and what's next for markets
The Federal Reserve has sent the dollar up, while the Bank of England has triggered a downfall of the pound. Neither changed nor committed to imminent action. What is going on?
WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.