USD/CAD probes three-day losing streak to stay above 1.3500, Canadian CPI eyed

- USD/CAD trims the late-US session gains while easing from 1.3623.
- Risk reset, oil price weakness seems to drive the latest moves.
- Virus updates, US-China news and Canadian data to offer near-term trade direction.
Despite recently declining to 1.3540, USD/CAD prints no major price change during Wednesday’s Asian session. However, the pair sellers do catch a breath after three consecutive days of fall. The changes in the market’s trading sentiment and WTI’s downbeat performance could be traced for the quote’s near-term strength. Though, cautious mood ahead of Canada’s May month inflation numbers seems to confuse the traders.
Escalating fears of the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) sours the market’s earlier optimism. Beijing tightens the lockdown conditions amid increasing pandemic numbers whereas figures from Japan and some parts of the US have also been flashing earlier signals of the pandemic’s resurgence. Additionally, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s tweet criticizing Iran, as well as his rush to meet Chinese diplomats in Hawaii, also probe the risk-takers.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle to extend the previous two-day rise beyond 0.75% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 flash mild losses by the press time.
Elsewhere, WTI bears the burden of downbeat stockpile figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) while the US dollar’s recovery on Tuesday also adds burden onto the commodity prices. It should be noted that the WTI benchmark on NYMEX currently losses 0.30% to trade around $38.10 and snap the previous three-day winning streak.
Although risk catalysts are likely to remain on the driver’s seat, Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May and the second round of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony could entertain the pair traders. The Fed Chair is less likely to deviate from his recently cautious statements but upbeat forecasts concerning the Canadian data might challenge the pair’s latest recovery.
Technical analysis
The 200-day SMA, around 1.3470 now, offers immediate support to the pair during further downside ahead of the monthly low near 1.3315. On the contrary, 1.3645 level comprising 21-day SMA restricts the pair’s immediate advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3546
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.365
|Daily SMA50
|1.388
|Daily SMA100
|1.3768
|Daily SMA200
|1.3473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3623
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3505
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3316
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3438
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3726
AUD/USD drops 40-pips on Beijing's virus concerns
AUD/USD quickly eroded 40-pips after facing rejection just below 0.6900 amid mounting coronavirus tensions in Beijing, as the city tightens lockdown measures. Broad risk-aversion seeped back and weighed on the aussie.
USD/JPY on the defensive amid growing second virus wave fears
USD/JPY bounces-off lows but remains on the defensive, as risk-off trading returns amid mounting fears of the second-wave of coronavirus gripping Beijing. A slump in Japanese exports continues to weigh on the yen.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.
Gold: $1,730 has emerged as stiff resistance in last 24 hours
Gold's bounce from week lows near $1,700 looks to have stalled. The bulls have repeatedly failed to keep gains above that level in the past 24 hours. The immediate bullish outlook, therefore, stands neutralized. The yellow metal needs to establish a strong foothold above $1,730.
WTI: Bears take over after surprise API stocks build, eyes $37 mark
WTI is back on the $37 level in early Asian trading this Wednesday, as the sellers return following an unexpected build in the US crude stocks data, as published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday.