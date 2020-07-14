USD/CAD prints four-day winning streak above 1.3600

- USD/CAD keeps the early-Asia recovery moves from 1.3600 to probe Friday’s top.
- Recovery in the US dollar, WTI weakness favor the bulls amid risk-off mood.
- China trade data, US CPI and risk catalysts in the spotlight.
USD/CAD eases from intraday top of 1.3625 to 1.3615, up 0.05% on a day, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair’s sustained trading beyond 1.3600 enables it to portray the fourth consecutive day of gains following its U-turn during the last Thursday. While US-China tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines keep weighing on the risk-tone, the recent pullback in the US dollar, in contrast to the weakness of oil prices, seems to propel the quote off-late.
Despite witnessing a mild relief from the US COVID-19 updates, pandemic figures from Asia-Pacific nations refrain from entertaining the optimists. Atop all, news that the US drug-makers will soon start productions of vaccine signals a ray of hopes at the end of the tunnel.
On the other hand, noises surrounding the South China Sea adds to the list of factors the generate Sino-American tussle. Earlier during the day, Bloomberg turned down the odds of the US undermining Hong Kong dollar peg whereas Reuters suggested further hardships for Chinese companies’ listings on American exchanges.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains of 0.15% but the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.615%. Further, stocks in Japan, Australia and China mark smaller losses while WTI drops near 0.90% to $39.42 as we write.
Looking forward, China’s June month trade balance and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for the same month could offer intermediate clues ahead of the earnings season that could keep helping the greenback to extend the latest recoveries. Though, qualitative risk catalysts concerning the virus and the US-China tussle shouldn’t be ignored in any way.
Technical analysis
Buyers will wait for a clear rise past-1.3620 level, comprising the short-term falling channel’s upper line, to target a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s May 22 to June 10 fall at 1.3681. Meanwhile, the sellers will enter on the pair’s firm weakness below 1.3600 whereas aiming 1.3540 as an immediate target before testing multiple bounce-points around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 1.3490/85.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3624
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3586
|Daily SMA50
|1.371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3831
|Daily SMA200
|1.3504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3612
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3537
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.