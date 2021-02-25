USD/CAD Price Analysis: Wavers around three-year low with eyes on 1.2500

- USD/CAD consolidates recent losses near multi-month low.
- 10-week-old support line can challenge the bears amid oversold RSI.
- Bulls need to cross monthly resistance line for conviction.
Following its early Asian drop to the fresh low since February 2018, USD/CAD seesaws in a choppy range above 1.2500, currently up 0.05% around 1.2515, during Thursday.
In doing so, the loonie pair takes clues from oversold RSI conditions while also stays above the downward sloping trend line from December 15, 2020.
Considering the strong support and RSI conditions, USD/CAD is likely to extend the latest corrective pullback towards immediate hurdle, namely the 10-day SMA level of 1.2625. However, the 1.2600 can test the recovery moves.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s upside past-10-day SMA depends upon its capacity to cross a three-week-old descending trend line, currently around 1.2680.
Alternatively, a downside break of 1.2500 will defy recovery hopes and can direct the USD/CAD prices towards the year 2016 low near 1.2460.
Overall, USD/CAD remains bearish but short-term bounce can’t be ruled out.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2516
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2734
|Daily SMA100
|1.2891
|Daily SMA200
|1.315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2598
|Previous Daily Low
|1.251
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2544
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2393
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2657
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.8000 threshold after upbeat Aussie Q4 Private Capex
AUD/USD takes rounds to 36-month high following welcome data at home. Australia’s Q4 Private Capital Expenditure grew past-market forecast and prior. Aussie bond yields stay strong near May 2019 top, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains.
Gold: struggles to keep $1,800 even as S&P 500 Futures stay positive
Gold fades recovery moves from $1,783, barely positive after two consecutive declines. Risks cheer Fed policymakers’ rejection of reflation fears, vaccine news. Light calendar in Asia warrants traders to follow US Treasury yields for fresh impulse.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, the digital asset managed to recover almost instantly.
GBP/USD falls off the highs ahead of central bank speeches
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the new 2021 peak of 1.4240. Speculation about a quicker UK reopening and rate hikes from the BOE. Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell are set to speak later.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).