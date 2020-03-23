USD/CAD Price Analysis: US dollar clings to 4-year's highs, near 1.4500 figure vs. CAD

  • USD/CAD is trading to levels last seen in January 2016. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.4674 resistance.
 

USD/CAD monthly chart

 
USD/CAD trading near levels not seen since January 2016 as the spot trades near the 1.4500 figure. The oil debacle is driving the Canadian dollar down and USD/CAD up. Moreover, broad-based USD demand is keeping the currency pair near 4-year highs.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is forming the largest spike in the last five years as bulls keep the buying pressure unabated. A break above the 1.4674 resistance can lead to further gains towards the 1.4800 and 1.5000 levels. However, in the medium term, it would be worthwhile to keep an eye on oil prices as 1.4674 could be strong resistance. Support is seen near the 1.4462, 1.4300 and 1.4200 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.4674, 1.4800, 1.500
Support: 1.4462, 1.4300, 1.4200
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4516
Today Daily Change 0.0152
Today Daily Change % 1.06
Today daily open 1.4364
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3709
Daily SMA50 1.34
Daily SMA100 1.3286
Daily SMA200 1.3244
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4537
Previous Daily Low 1.415
Previous Weekly High 1.4668
Previous Weekly Low 1.3788
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4298
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4389
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4163
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3963
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.455
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4737
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4937

 

 

