USD/CAD Price Analysis: Under pressures, eyes channel support

- USD/CAD looks set to extend its two-day losing run.
- The pair eyes channel support at 1.3865.
USD/CAD is trading in a sideways manner near 1.3912 at press time with the daily chart indicating a path of least resistance for the downside.
The pair fell by 0.40% on Friday, validating the preceding day's bearish engulfing pattern and close under the 50-day average.
The bearish candlestick pattern is backed by a below-50 reading on the relative strength index and a negative reading on the MACD histogram.
As a result, a drop to 1.3865 looks likely. That level is currently housing the lower end of the sideways channel represented by trendlines connecting April 13 and April 30 lows and April 21 and May 7 highs.
A close under the channel support would indicate a resumption of the sell-off from the high of 1.4667 observed on March 19. On the higher side, a close above 1.4176 (Thursday's high) is needed to confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.4061
- R2 1.4027
- R1 1.3977
- PP 1.3943
-
- S1 1.3893
- S2 1.3859
- S3 1.3808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.