USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trades within DMAs as bears regain control in the short term

The USD/CAD pairs some Wednesday’s losses, though struggles to reclaim the 50-DMA, which could spur a leg-down.

Negative market sentiment keeps safe-haven peers buoyant.

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Neutral biased but could turn neutral-downwards if USD/CAD bulls struggle at 1.2680, 50-DMA.

The USD/CAD edges higher on Thursday, although it remains trapped between the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMAs) after a steeper loss on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada (BoC) hiked 25 basis points to its Bank Rate to 0.50%. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2661, 40 pips short of the 1.2700 mark.

Geopolitical headlines hit the financial markets again. While Russia-Ukraine held the second round of talks in Belarus, the Ukrainian military reported that Belarus troops received the order to cross the Ukrainian border. That said, the market mood still dampened as witnessed in global equities. The CAD weakened against safe-haven peers while rising US crude oil clings to the $110 mark.

The Bank of Canada Governor Macklem is crossing the wires at press time, and you can follow the coverage here.

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CAD bias is neutral, but it could be neutral-downwards. Why? Because on March 2, the pair recorded a daily close below February 10 low at 1.2632, breaking the previous market structure; nevertheless, on Thursday, the USD/CAD recovered but is struggling to break above the 50-DMA at 1.2680.

USD/CAD’s failure at the 50-DMA would allow further losses. The pair’s first support would be the confluence of the 100-DMA and February 10 daily low in the 1.2632-40 area. Breach of the latter would expose March 3 daily low at 1.2587, followed by the 200-DMA at 1.2567, and ultimately it would reach January 19 low at 1.2450.

In case the USD/CAD reclaims the 50-DMA, the first resistance would be 1.2700. Once cleared, the next ceiling level would be March 2 high at 1.2741, followed by January 22 high at 1.2797 and a three-month-old downslope trendline around 1.2850.